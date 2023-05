WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An individual was found unresponsive following a crash involving a motorcycle in west Wichita Friday evening.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Interstate 235 and Kellogg Avenue interchange.

Dispatch confirmed to KSNW that at least one person was found unresponsive.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has taken charge of the scene.

One found unresponsive after motorcycle crash in west Wichita (KSN Photo)

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.