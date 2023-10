WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders were on the scene of a crash where a car hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the call came in around 5:50 p.m. from Maize and Central.

Police tell KSN that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not receive any injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.