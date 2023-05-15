WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person has been sent to the hospital following a vehicle crash involving a wheelchair in southeast Wichita Monday night.
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and South Rock Road.
Wichita Police Department Officer Chad Ditch tells KSN that the crash occurred when a person in a motorized wheelchair fell out of their wheelchair onto Rock Road and was then struck by a Ford SUV.
Dispatch confirms at least one person has received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
