WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person has been sent to the hospital following a vehicle crash involving a wheelchair in southeast Wichita Monday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and South Rock Road.

Wichita Police Department Officer Chad Ditch tells KSN that the crash occurred when a person in a motorized wheelchair fell out of their wheelchair onto Rock Road and was then struck by a Ford SUV.

Dispatch confirms at least one person has received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One hospitalized after vehicle vs. wheelchair crash near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and Rock Road Monday night (KSN Photo)

KSN will update this story once more information becomes available.