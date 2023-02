WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a reported stabbing at the Sedgwick County Jail.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. A Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to KSN News that one person suffered potentially critical injuries.

They have been transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they are assessing the situation and will provide more details later.