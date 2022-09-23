A fire heavily damages a duplex in the 1200 block of East Clark in Wichita on Sept. 23, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex.

A man in his 30s was treated for minor injuries. He was the only one inside at the time of the fire, and no one else was hurt.

The fire is under control, but crews remain on the scene to take care of any remaining hotspots. Both sides of the duplex are damaged, but the side that was the source of the fire appears to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.