WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is in critical condition after an accident that ejected a person from their vehicle on Friday night.

The call came in from dispatch around 8:40 p.m. The accident is near the intersection of W 13th St. and N Mclean Blvd. in Wichita near Riverside.

As of now, there is only one confirmed person critically injured in the crash, but police and EMS are on scene.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene of the crash and will update this story with any additional information we receive.