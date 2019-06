WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident on I-235.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSN a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound and exited at North Meridian. The driver lost control while attempting to exit, left the road and hit a KDOT exit sign.

KHP Trooper Justin Mueller says the 50-year-old man was taken to Via Christi St. Francis.

The investigation is still ongoing.