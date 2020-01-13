One dead after hit-and-run on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday around 7 p.m. on eastbound Kellogg between Hydraulic and I-135.
Multiple crews were at the scene assessing the crash that left one person dead.
The Wichita Police Department tells KSN the victim was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by an oncoming car.
Police say the suspect in the hit-and-run left the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
If you have any information that could help police find the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
LATEST STORIES:
- IOC president defends rules limiting Olympic protests
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Some fog first, then milder winds
- ‘They’re giving somebody a life back’: El Dorado Girl Scouts give veterans in need service K-9s
- Australia turns from defense to offense in wildfire battle
- Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions