One dead after hit-and-run on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday around 7 p.m. on eastbound Kellogg between Hydraulic and I-135.

Multiple crews were at the scene assessing the crash that left one person dead.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN the victim was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by an oncoming car.

Police say the suspect in the hit-and-run left the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information that could help police find the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

