WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a car ran into a bank in south Wichita Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, one person received minor to serious injuries.

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

One injured after car runs into bank in south Wichita near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic on Oct. 17, 2023 (KSN Photo)

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.