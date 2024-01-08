HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been injured after escaping a house fire in Hutchinson early Monday morning.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, they received a call at 5 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 900 block of E. 5th Ave.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of a house.

The HFD says with a quick, aggressive attack, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

“The home sustained heavy damage to approximately 50% of the building with smoke damage throughout the home,” said the HFD.

One person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.