COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man was hospitalized after a semi-truck ran over his Dodge Avenger.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Nebraskan Ali Abdirisiak was traveling east in a 2014 Freightliner from D St. in Strother Field, crossing U.S. Highway 77.

As he was crossing the highway, he collided with 24-year-old Gustavo Francisco, who was in the southbound lane of Highway 77 in his white Dodge Avenger, trapping the car underneath the semi.

Francisco was transported to Wesley Medical Center by ambulance. Abdirisiak did not report any injuries.

Winfield Fire and EMS services removed the Dodge from underneath the Freightliner. Francisco’s condition is still unknown.