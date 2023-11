WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Northeast Wichita, according to Wichita Police.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Pennsylvania.

Wichita Police said a small gathering became larger than expected when two men got into a fight.

One man was shot and has serious injuries, according to Police.

WPD is looking for the person responsible.