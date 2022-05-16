BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has potentially serious injuries after a traffic crash in Butler County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Kansas Highway 254 and Tawakoni Road, between Benton and Towanda.

A Kansas Department of Transportation tractor and another vehicle collided. We do not know if the injured person was on the tractor or in the other vehicle. We also do not know what caused the crash.

A KDOT tractor and another vehicle crashed in Butler County on May 16, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It plans to release an update later. We will update this story as more details become available.