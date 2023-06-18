WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car near Delano Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 12:10 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of W Mentor Ave and S Millwood Ave.

Upon arrival, they found a male motorcyclist with head injuries.

He was taken with serious injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

The area had been temporarily blocked off.

“We’re trying to find witnesses to what happened and then get as much information as we can gather to complete a thorough investigation,” Wichita Police Department Sergeant Jerry Manuel said.