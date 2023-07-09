CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was injured after a lawn mower caught fire in Cheney on Sunday. It happened before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Cherry Oak Court.

The Cheney fire chief said the original call came in for a vehicle fire, but when they arrived at the scene, some fire spread to the home. The chief said a woman was mowing and ran out of gas.

“Tried to put some gas in the mower. The motor was hot. The gasoline ignited and then caught the motor on fire and the car on fire,” said Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz.

The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis to be checked for burn injuries.