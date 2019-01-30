One injured in deputy-involved shooting Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 50-year-old suspect suffered serious injuries following a deputy-involved shooting in Sedgwick County Tuesday night.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says deputies were chasing a white pickup truck following a traffic violation near Pawnee and Hydraulic.

When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect rammed the truck into the deputy's vehicle.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Colonel Brian Pollack said at that point the deputy shot the suspect.

"As they got into the area of Laurel and Pawnee, the vehicle attempted to ram and did ram one of our police vehicle's, and at that point, one the deputies on scene fired his weapon striking a suspect in this case," said Pollack.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 6 a.m., Pawnee is closed between Hydraulic and Washington.