One injured in garage fire in south Wichita

by: Joe High

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man suffered serious burns during a fire in south Wichita early Friday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the garage fire in the 1800 block of South Topeka, near Harry and Broadway, after 6 a.m.

The Wichita Fire Department said the shed attached to the garage, had been converted into an apartment where the victim lived.

When firefighters arrived, the victim was outside of the garage. He was transported to the hospital with burns to his hands and his back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

