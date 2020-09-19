One injured in reported accidental shooting at Old Cowtown Musuem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is reportedly injured in an accidental shooting at the Old Cowtown Museum Friday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m.

WPD officers are currently at the scene of the shooting investigating the case. Witnesses at the scene who knew the injured person said he was transported to a local hospital, where he’s said to be alert and talking.

