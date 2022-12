WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire has broken out in west Wichita, with EMS treating one person with injuries.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the fire started at a house in the 11600 block of W. Dora Ct. in Wichita. This is near the intersection of Kellogg and 119th St. W.

Dispatch confirms just one injury.

