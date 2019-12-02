Woman dies in west Wichita house fire

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said a woman died in house fire near downtown on Monday.

It happened in the 200 block of North Elizabeth, near 2nd and Seneca, around 3 p.m.

Authorities arrived, and they were able to get the fire out.

A woman in her 70s who was trapped in the fire was taken from the home with critical injuries. She later died.

Her husband arrived home at the time of the fire and found her trapped.

