WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a pursuit in southeast Wichita.

A pursuit ended near Mt. Vernon and Webb around 4 a.m.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued a vehicle, shots were fired and the driver of that vehicle is now dead.

Additional details were not released

Law enforcement closed off Webb from Pawnee to Harry.

Few details have been released as to what led up to the incident.

