WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man was killed on Friday while riding a motorcycle at the Jeeps Motorcycle Raceway in Valley Center.

Park City police said Friday afternoon, a 78-year-old man was riding on the track by himself. His family noticed he had been gone longer than normal, so they went to look for him.

Man killed while riding motorcycle at raceway in Valley Center on Oct. 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Man killed while riding motorcycle at raceway in Valley Center on Oct. 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Man killed while riding motorcycle at raceway in Valley Center on Oct. 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Man killed while riding motorcycle at raceway in Valley Center on Oct. 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Family members found him and began CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police say they’re unsure if it was a medical emergency or a crash that caused the death.