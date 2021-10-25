1 killed in Butler County crash on Monday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a crash in Butler County. The crash happened just north of El Dorado.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson Technical Trooper Chad Crittenden tells KSN that shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on U.S. 77 near mile marker 72.

Crittenden said that the two-vehicle accident involved a Ford Sedan and an F-250 and that the Critical Accident Response Team was called to investigate the accident.

