1 killed in crash following police chase at 53rd Street North and Hydraulic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash. It happened at Hydraulic and 53rd Street North just before noon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wichita police were apparently chasing a Toyota RAV4 when it crashed into a GMC Sierra.

The chase started on I-135. The RAV4 exited on 53rd Street North, heading eastbound. The RAV4 crashed into the GMC. The chase suspect was killed in the crash. The person inside the GMC was transported with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. Authorities ask that you avoid 53rd Street North and Hydraulic.

KSN News is still gathering more information. Look for updates online at KSN.com and KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.