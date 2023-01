WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck Wednesday night in southeast Wichita.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Edgemoor.

Right now, the name of the victim hasn’t been released. Other details, including what led up to the accident.

The street was reopened after authorities investigated.