WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened on North West Street near Murdock around 9:20 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department said the man was crossing the street and was struck by a northbound vehicle in the curb lane. The man wasn’t in a crosswalk, police said.

“At this point, we don’t think there is any impairment or speed is a factor contributing to the accident,” said WPD Capt. Santiago Hungria Jr.

Police haven’t identified the victim. Several witnesses were interviewed, and police were looking for video prior to the incident.