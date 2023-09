One killed in crash in southeast Wichita near New Jersey and Oliver (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash in southeast Wichita.

It happened at New Jersey Drive and Oliver, north of 31st Street, at about 9 p.m. Monday.

The right lane of southbound Oliver was blocked while first responders worked the crash. It has since reopened.

KSN expects to learn more about the crash sometime on Tuesday.