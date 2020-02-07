Crash kills one on Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a crash Friday on the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita.
It happened just after 1 p.m. about three miles north of the Belle Plaine Service Area.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The person inside was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.
The crash is impacting lanes of traffic in the area.
