WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews and first responders are on the scene of a crash that claimed the life of one person on Friday.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Kansas Highway 15 between Northeast 48th and 60th Streets.

One person has died while another sustained potentially serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to stay clear of the area while first responders work.

KSN will provide an update on this crash as more info is available.