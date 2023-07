WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike Monday evening.

According to Butler County dispatch, the crash happened around 7: 30 p.m. near mile marker 80, north of El Dorado.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is looking for a maroon semi in connection to the deadly crash.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.