WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 71-year-old Andover man died in a crash in northeast Wichita Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on East 13th Street and Greenwich Road, involving several vehicles.

On Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department identified the victim as Bill Wineinger. Police said preliminary findings revealed that Wineinger had been involved in a collision with a Ford Explorer at the intersection. All involved in the initial collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

However, as Wineinger exited his vehicle, a black Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on 13th Street entered the intersection and struck his vehicle. The secondary crash caused Wineinger fatal injuries.

“Another vehicle caused a secondary accident. We are currently investigating the possible impairment of a driver that was involved in the secondary accident and fatality that was involved in the primary accident,” said Sgt. Faustino Naldoza, Wichita Police Department.

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A man died in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Wichita near the intersection of East 13th Street and Greenwich Road around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Police said a 41-year-old Wichita woman was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, as alcohol is believed to be a factor. KSN is not naming her until charges are formally filed.

Sgt. Naldoza added that the stoplights were out and weren’t flashing red to let the drivers know the power was out.

It was the 28th traffic fatality in Wichita for the year.