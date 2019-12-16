One killed in south Wichita rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Wichita man is dead after a rollover crash in south Wichita. The rollover happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at I-135 and I-235.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by 25-year-old Roy Boatner, Jr., lost control due to ice on the bridge. The Ram left the roadway, overturned and rolled.

Boatner was taken to Wesley Medical Center with minor injuries.

A passenger, 21-year-old Jimmy Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the highway patrol report, both Boatner and Romero were not wearing their seatbelts.

