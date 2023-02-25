WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash in Reno County on Saturday. It happened near Partridge on Kansas Highway 61 around 12:43 p.m.

The KHP says a Dodge Ram was driving north on Partridge Road while the semi was heading northeast on Highway 61. The pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the semi.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 75-year-old Larry L. Christiansen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The KHP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.