WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders are on the scene of a submersion where one man has died.

The call came in 1:04 p.m. near Lincoln and McLean in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says officers received a call of a possible body in the river.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead.

The case is going to the coroner’s office for further investigation. Police said they don’t have information to what happened, but there was no visible trauma on the body.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information is made available.