SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a dog is responsible for a shooting that killed a man in Sumner County on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 80th Street. The location is south of Oxford and southeast of Wellington.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, a man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup. A rifle and hunting gear were in the back seat.

Investigators say a dog belonging to the truck’s owner stepped on the rifle, causing it to discharge. The man in the passenger seat was hit in the back.

Responding units arrived within minutes and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other information, including the victim’s name, whether anyone else was in the truck, or if the truck was moving at the time.

The agencies involved are the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and Wellington Fire and EMS.