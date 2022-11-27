NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning.

Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport van head-on traveling southbound.

45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was driving the wrong way and died, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The other driver was transported to a Wichita hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities anticipate southbound traffic between mile markers 28-36 to be slowed down for the next hour.