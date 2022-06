WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in south Wichita. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that one person has died, and one person has life-threatening injuries.

The crash is at 63rd South and Southern. Southern is a few blocks east of Seneca.

KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we get more information.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.