WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man in his sixties was killed in a work accident in southwest Wichita on Thursday.

WPD says officers were dispatched around 1:58 p.m. from the 3200 block of W. May St. When they arrived, they found a man being treated by EMS. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD says it appears to be a work accident at this point in officers’ investigation. They say the victim was a man in his sixties. He was pinned while he was working on a piece of equipment.

WPD says more information will be available later on.