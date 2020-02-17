One killed, three critically injured in Garden City crash

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man Sunday morning.

Police say it appears a car with four people inside ran a red light and a pickup crashed into it just before 2 a.m. The car was traveling east in the 2600 block of East Mary. The pickup was headed south from the exit ramp of the Bypass.

The four people in the car were critically injured and taken to the Garden City hospital. The driver of the car, Matthew Rome, 24, of Garden City, died at the hospital.

The passengers, Michael Barnes, 28, of Leoti, Cassey Dale, 31, of Leoti, and Alisha Dugan, 31, of Garden City, were transported to a Wichita hospital.

The driver of the pickup, Carlos Cano-Casillas, 20, of Garden City, was treated for minor injuries.

Police say their investigation will include looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807.

