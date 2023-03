WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and a pet are dead following a fire late Sunday night in south Wichita.

Fire crews found flames taking over a home when they arrived at the scene near Harry and Meridian just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters found a man and a pet dead inside.

Wichita Police Sergeant John Ryan said there were extra belongings and debris in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.