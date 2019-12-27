One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: How to protect your gifts from thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From under the tree to alongside the curb, boxes from gifts are patiently waiting to be picked up on trash day.

The Wichita Police Department says this is a call for potential burglars. “They are looking at any way that they can get any kind of item that they possibly can,” said Sgt. Trevor McDonald.

Sgt. McDonald says each year, scenes of boxes piled up lead to burglaries. Those boxes give crooks a peak at what’s inside. He says often times those crimes come with a delay, “There is a lapse in between. They don’t even understand that they got the idea from the trash that is out on the curb.”

WPD says it’s not just trash on the curb that can tip off thieves. Social media can be a give away too. “I just got my new TV or I just got my new this or my new that and posting those onto their Facebook page or whatever and then immediately there after they’re posting ‘oh going on a flight to LA for a couple days.'”

Police say be cautious about what you post. As for the boxes, they say break them down to keep them out of sight. “Folding those pieces of card board over on themselves and place them under or beside your trash can real well that way that cant be spotted,” said McDonald.

WPD says burglaries are down by 19% this year and they hope to keep that number down. If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood they are encouraging you to say something.

