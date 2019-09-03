One monkey loose, another injured at zoo in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A monkey from the zoo in Dodge City was found outside the zoo and inside the city limits. Now, officials are trying to figure out how the monkey got out.

Dodge City police notified Wright Park Zoo that a monkey had been found in the city limits.

The zoo quickly inspected its Capuchin Monkey exhibit and found that one of the monkeys, named Pickett, was missing.

Animal control officers managed to catch Pickett and returned him to the zoo.

Veterinary staff checked him over. He was given a clean bill of health and returned to the monkey enclosure.

A second animal within the enclosure was found with minor injuries and is currently in veterinary care.

Officials have not discovered how Pickett got outside the enclosure.

Dodge City police are investigating and the zoo is adding additional security measures to ensure the safety of the zoo’s animals.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call them. The number is (620) 225-8126. You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting text DCPD and your tip to 847411.

