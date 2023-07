WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after a shooting in south Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call around 10:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting near the intersection of Ellis Street South and East Mount Vernon Street.

EMS responding to the scene said the person died from their wounds.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.