Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sherrif’s Office has confirmed one person has died after being struck by a train.

It happened Sunday between 160 and S roads approximately five miles east of Emporia. A man was struck while walking along the train tracks at the crossing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

More information will be released following the autopsy. The Lyon County Sherriff’s Office says they are investigating.

LATEST STORIES: