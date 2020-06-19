One person airlifted to hospital in crash near Peabody

Crash on U.S. 50 near Peabody

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving an SUV and a semi Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being airlifted to a Wichita hospital. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Peabody.

Traffic was rerouted as officials continue to investigate the crash site.

LATEST STORIES: