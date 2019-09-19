One person critically hurt in motorcycle accident

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Butler County.

The accident happened at Southeast 210 Street and Cole Creek Road, which is about 15 minutes east of Douglass, Kansas.

One person has critical injuries. Efforts have started to get an air ambulance to the scene.

Dispatchers say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

KSN is monitoring the situation and we will update you as soon as we get more information.

ACCIDENT LOCATION:

