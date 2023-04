WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, one person has been critically injured in a crash on Interstate 135 in Wichita Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-135 between Kellogg and the 1st Street exit.

Timestamp: 9:59 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

According to KanDrive, all lanes were closed, causing traffic to back up in the area.

The crash was cleared as of 10:35 p.m.

KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.