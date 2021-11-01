1 person critically injured, others treated following south Wichita apartment fire early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were injured in an apartment fire early Monday morning.

Flames filled the stairwell of the Kingston Cove apartments, as firefighters arrived at the fire around 3 a.m. Monday morning, near 27th street South and McLean.

One person was critically injured and taken to an area hospital. Three others were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

A second alarm was called, which brought 45 firefighters from throughout the city to the scene, battling the three-story fire.

Kingston Cove fire (Courtesy: Tyler Call)

A resident living next door to the apartment that caught fire said he was watching a movie when he heard screaming.

He credits the urgency of fire crews for keeping residents safe.

“He was telling me how there was a fire. I didn’t quite believe him,” said Francisco Espinoza. “I still was sketched out some so I grabbed my phone, got a hoodie and looked out the balcony. The whole apartment was on fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is still uncertain if the apartment building is a total loss.