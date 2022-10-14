WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on S Seneca St, underneath W Kellogg Ave.

Sedgwick County 911 dispatch confirms that one person suffered critical injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

KSN News has a crew at the scene, and we will have more details as soon as they are available.