WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in southwest Wichita.

Wichita police say officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of 31st Street South and Boon Avenue, near Osage Park. When officers arrived, they found a victim that had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

There was one suspect who fled the scene before officers arrived, WPD says. The motive of the shooting is unclear at the time.

The suspect is not yet in custody. An investigation is ongoing.